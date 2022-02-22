ReNew Energy Global (RNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
RNW stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,215. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
