ReNew Energy Global (RNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

RNW stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,215. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

