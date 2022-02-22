Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $84.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in UFP Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.