Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $84.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in UFP Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

