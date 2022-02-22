Research Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

GOLD stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after buying an additional 4,299,683 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

