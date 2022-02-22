Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Twist Bioscience (TWST)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2022 – Twist Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/7/2022 – Twist Bioscience had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Twist Bioscience had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Twist Bioscience had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $70.00.

1/26/2022 – Twist Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $153.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $595,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $266,907.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,542 shares of company stock worth $5,632,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

