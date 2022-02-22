Reviewing Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServiceNow and Everbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $5.90 billion 18.86 $230.00 million $1.14 487.73 Everbridge $271.14 million 6.62 -$93.40 million ($2.94) -15.49

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 3.90% 9.43% 3.33% Everbridge -31.91% -12.68% -3.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ServiceNow and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 1 27 0 2.96 Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08

ServiceNow currently has a consensus price target of $696.18, indicating a potential upside of 25.21%. Everbridge has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.76%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Everbridge on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

