Reviewing Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) & Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Intevac alerts:

This table compares Intevac and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac 43.81% -23.08% -19.08% Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58%

70.0% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Intevac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intevac and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.24%. Given Brooks Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Intevac.

Volatility and Risk

Intevac has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intevac and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $38.52 million 3.20 $26.62 million $1.08 4.64 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.59 $110.75 million $1.72 50.18

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Intevac. Intevac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Intevac on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets. The Photonics segment develops digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images. The company was founded by Norman H. Pond in October 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.