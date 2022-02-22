ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.99.

Several research firms recently commented on RWLK. Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

