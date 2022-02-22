Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.86% from the stock’s previous close.

RSKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $50,561,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $9,649,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.