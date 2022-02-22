Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.86% from the stock’s previous close.
RSKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.
Riskified stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.15.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riskified (RSKD)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.