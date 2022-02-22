Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $14.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 5,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,240,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSKD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Get Riskified alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.