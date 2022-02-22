Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading Down 5.3%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s share price was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 199,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,038,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.
The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.
About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
