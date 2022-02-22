Bank of America Downgrades Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Underperform

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
RKT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
