Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.77.

ROKU stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

