Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $250.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 774,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average is $263.29. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,632 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.