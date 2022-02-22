ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Hits $7.43 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $1.22 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00244904 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

