Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 17,712 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.59% of SailPoint Technologies worth $23,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,250,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after acquiring an additional 244,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 206,854 shares in the last quarter.
In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,730 shares of company stock worth $4,155,765 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
