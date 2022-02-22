Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.88 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PVH were worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

