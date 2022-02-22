Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.37 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,902 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bunge were worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,440,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Bunge by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Bunge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,050 shares of company stock worth $40,691,473. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.