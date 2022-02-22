Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,550,618 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

