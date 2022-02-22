Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 53.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $22,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of IYC opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40.

