Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $84.98 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

