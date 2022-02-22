Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.74 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion.

TSE:RY opened at C$141.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$108.15 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.93.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

