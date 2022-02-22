Royal Bank of Canada Sells 731,037 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $21,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.