Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.76 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $42.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,161.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $9.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.05. 3,468,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.