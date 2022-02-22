Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $145.00 at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.02.

RGLD opened at $120.06 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 25.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

