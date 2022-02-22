Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $401.40

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 401.40 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 408.54 ($5.56), with a volume of 268894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.30 ($5.63).

Several analysts have issued reports on RMG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.57) to GBX 768 ($10.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 470 ($6.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695.91 ($9.46).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 475.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 474.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4.75.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

