RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Price Down 10%

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) was down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 170,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 47,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$75.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

In other news, insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 30,021,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,401,710.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,389,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,471,131.12.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

