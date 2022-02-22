Ryerson (RYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RYI opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $952.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth about $5,135,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

