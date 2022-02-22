Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RHP opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

