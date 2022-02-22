Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:RHP opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.69.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.