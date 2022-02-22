Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. 2,103,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 603,623 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 520,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 367,152 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 929,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 238,965 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 190,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 122,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

