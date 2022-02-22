SafeCoin (SAFE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,762.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $1,762.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,099.51 or 0.99980808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00065137 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00243519 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00294068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

