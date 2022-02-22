Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SAFT opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $88.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

