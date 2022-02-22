Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of SAFT opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $88.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.
About Safety Insurance Group
Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
