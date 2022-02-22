Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

