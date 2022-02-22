Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $10.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,793 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 608,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

