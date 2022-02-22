Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. 234,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 243,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.