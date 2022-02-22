Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

NYSE SC opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

In other news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 100,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

