Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAR opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

