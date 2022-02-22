Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Savannah Energy stock opened at GBX 25.35 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £316.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. Savannah Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.89.

In other news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins acquired 258,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($26.32) per share, with a total value of £5,000,001.30 ($6,799,947.37).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

