Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 260

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHLAF. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $237.92 on Friday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $236.66 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.07.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

