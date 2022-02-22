Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 896,158 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $32,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $16,062,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 149.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 125,213 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after buying an additional 3,945,011 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7,307.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after buying an additional 1,789,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. 25,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,988. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

