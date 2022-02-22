Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517,400 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $52,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,035. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

