Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $40.03 Million Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,226 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.92% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $40,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $323,203,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

