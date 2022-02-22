Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $96.08 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 178.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433,509 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock comprises about 1.0% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $96,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,901 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at $4,955,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 51.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 913,131 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.82. 60,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,615. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.