Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of Gogo worth $28,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 61,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gogo by 67,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 8,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

