Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Celanese worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Celanese by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Celanese by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

CE traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

