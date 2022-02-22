Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 597,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,105 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $25,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $149,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,288. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.