SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 947 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,904,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.