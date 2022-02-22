SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $730,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Motco boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

