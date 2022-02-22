SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $322.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $269.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

