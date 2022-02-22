SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,882 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

