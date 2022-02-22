SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after buying an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after buying an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

